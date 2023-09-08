It’s that time of year again, a time when your favorite streamers actually begin following through on all of those promises made earlier in the season. Yes, when Hulu and Disney+ announced that they would increase their prices (again) we all thought maybe if we ignored it, it would go away, and we would continue to pay our little $10.99 forever. That is not the case, and it has never been the case. One of these days……we will learn. Today is not that day!

After months of preparing, Hulu and Disney+ have officially sent notifications to users that the price increase will start on Thursday, October 12th. Why didn’t they wait one more day and make the increase a fun little jump scare for Friday the 13th? Who knows!

As previously mentioned, Disney+ Premium will increase from $10.99 to $13.99 a month. Hulu without ads will increase from $14.99 to $17.99 a month. For those of us who don’t mind all of those fun shampoo ads, the price for Disney+ and Hulu’s ad-supported tiers will still be bundled at $9.99 per month. Hulu Live also gets a steep jump from $69.99 to $76.99 a month, with ad-free clocking at $89.99 a month.

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Iger Iger explained, “Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms and our sharing policies. And we will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024.” Now is the time to give out your password and see who your real friends are.

