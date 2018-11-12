AMC

(Spoilers from AMC’s The Walking Dead will be found below.)

After the surprising death of Carl Grimes last season on The Walking Dead, many fans of the comic series were perplexed as to how the series would handle his departure upon the arrival of the next major villains, The Whisperers. In Robert Kirkman’s source material, Carl plays a major role in the battle with The Whisperers, and it was unclear as to how the television series would handle his upcoming arc. Would Enid fill his role? Or would Judith Grimes, now that she’s much older?

This week’s episode, “Who Are You Now?” the first since the departure of Rick Grimes and the seven-year time jump, started to answer some of the questions as to how Angela Kang would move around characters on the television series to fill the roles in the comic series. Aaron, for instance, fulfill’s Rick’s role while interviewing Magna and the other new characters (apt now that Aaron is missing an arm, as Rick is in the comics) while Michonne — as she has been for a long time — fills Andrea’s role in the comics. The conversation between Judith and Negan lines up with conversations between Carl and Negan in the comics, but that is not where the bulk of Carl’s storyline is this season.

Comic Spoilers