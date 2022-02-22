Despite his hunky physique that’s allowed him to transform into the Man of Steel and Geralt of Rivia on Netflix’s The Witcher — he also wouldn’t mind a crack at James Bond — Henry Cavill is all-nerd. During the pandemic, he revealed his geeky side by posting a video of himself building a computer, and over the weekend, he set social media ablaze by stopping by Warhammer World as dazzled employees were mesmerized by his looks and his deep knowledge of the tabletop RPG.

On Monday, Cavill posted a video on Instagram of his nerdy pilgrimage where he made it a point to thank the Warhammer World employees who warmly welcomed him into the heart of their miniature world:

I don’t often get giddy with excitement, but getting to meet the likes of Andy Smillie, Mark Chambers, Wade Pryce, and Aiden Daly and being able to pick their brains about minute and elusive parts of the lore, while wandering the halls of the exhibition centre was a dream come true. Some of you may not know what Warhammer is, and i urge you to take a look. If you live in the UK definitely go to Warhammer World. The artistry involved and the synergy between miniature designs that are so enormously diverse, is extraordinary. The brilliance of the artistry is rather wonderfully matched, by the sense of community and also the passion that is shown by both the people who work there and the people who visit. I don’t often feel at home, but I did that day.

Prior to Cavill’s video, Warhammer World employees tweeted out photos of The Witcher star who was more than happy to pose for pictures. The pics blew up on Twitter where Cavill started trending for, once again, not being afraid to show off his hardcore geek side.

