Here Are The 14 Songs You Won’t Hear On The ‘Wonder Years’ DVDs

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.03.14 8 Comments

After numerous, butthead-y delays, The Wonder Years is FINALLY being released on DVD next Tuesday, complete with a miniature locker with a yearbook signed by the cast and all the original music. Well, most. Acquiring song rights has been the biggest, and costliest, roadblock to holding Winnie Cooper in your hands, so to speak, but it’s finally (mostly) been resolved.

Home-video distributor Time Life spent two years preparing the show’s DVD release. The company’s deal with series owner Fox (which had acquired original owner New World), hinged on whether Time Life could secure the rights to the Joe Cocker theme song.

“If we couldn’t clear that song, there was no reason to go onward,” says Jeffrey Peisch, who runs Time Life’s video and music division.

He says the company spent a seven-figure sum to clear the theme song and 284 others for the DVD release—96% of the original music. (Via)

Here’s the missing 4%:

1. “Love Theme from Romeo and Juliet”
(used replacement song, “Lovers Theme/The Star-Crossed Lovers”)

2. “Riders on the Storm” by the Doors
(used replacement song, “Children of the Night”)

3. “Here Comes the Sun” by Richie Havens
(used replacement song, “Train to Nowhere”)

4. “Theme by Erik Satie (1st and 2nd Movements)” by Blood, Sweat & Tears
(used replacement song, “Le Seunne Fite”)

5. “Light My Fire” by the Doors
(used replacement song, “Love’s on Fire”)

6. “Spinning Wheel” by Blood, Sweat & Tears
(used David Clayton-Thomas version

7. “Love Theme from Romeo and Juliet” (yup, again)
(used replacement song, “Lovers Theme/The Star-Crossed Lovers”)

8. “Long May You Run” by Neil Young
(used replacement song, “Keep Your Motor Running”)

9. “Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera)”
(used replacement song, “Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off”)

10. “Tammy” by Liberace
(used replacement song, “Sammy”)

11. “Here Comes the Sun” by Richie Havens
(used replacement song, “Train to Nowhere”)

12. “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy” by Blood, Sweat & Tears
(used David Clayton-Thomas version)

13. “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green
(replaced with soundalike version)

14. “The Mission”
(used replacement song Pastorale)

Blood and Sweat were cool with allowing their music to be used. It’s Tears who demanded Time Life offer two sandwiches as payment, not just one.

Via TV Shows on DVD

Around The Web

TAGSdvdsTHE WONDER YEARSWINNIE COOPER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP