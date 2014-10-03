Here Are The 14 Songs You Won’t Hear On The ‘Wonder Years’ DVDs

After numerous, butthead-y delays, The Wonder Years is FINALLY being released on DVD next Tuesday, complete with a miniature locker with a yearbook signed by the cast and all the original music. Well, most. Acquiring song rights has been the biggest, and costliest, roadblock to holding Winnie Cooper in your hands, so to speak, but it’s finally (mostly) been resolved.

Home-video distributor Time Life spent two years preparing the show’s DVD release. The company’s deal with series owner Fox (which had acquired original owner New World), hinged on whether Time Life could secure the rights to the Joe Cocker theme song.

“If we couldn’t clear that song, there was no reason to go onward,” says Jeffrey Peisch, who runs Time Life’s video and music division.

He says the company spent a seven-figure sum to clear the theme song and 284 others for the DVD release—96% of the original music. (Via)