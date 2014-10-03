Here Are The 14 Songs You Won’t Hear On The ‘Wonder Years’ DVDs

After numerous, butthead-y delays, The Wonder Years is FINALLY being released on DVD next Tuesday, complete with a miniature locker with a yearbook signed by the cast and all the original music. Well, most. Acquiring song rights has been the biggest, and costliest, roadblock to holding Winnie Cooper in your hands, so to speak, but it’s finally (mostly) been resolved.
Home-video distributor Time Life spent two years preparing the show’s DVD release. The company’s deal with series owner Fox (which had acquired original owner New World), hinged on whether Time Life could secure the rights to the Joe Cocker theme song.
“If we couldn’t clear that song, there was no reason to go onward,” says Jeffrey Peisch, who runs Time Life’s video and music division.
He says the company spent a seven-figure sum to clear the theme song and 284 others for the DVD release—96% of the original music. (Via)
Here’s the missing 4%:
1. “Love Theme from Romeo and Juliet”
(used replacement song, “Lovers Theme/The Star-Crossed Lovers”)
2. “Riders on the Storm” by the Doors
(used replacement song, “Children of the Night”)
4. “Theme by Erik Satie (1st and 2nd Movements)” by Blood, Sweat & Tears
(used replacement song, “Le Seunne Fite”)
5. “Light My Fire” by the Doors
(used replacement song, “Love’s on Fire”)
6. “Spinning Wheel” by Blood, Sweat & Tears
(used David Clayton-Thomas version
8. “Long May You Run” by Neil Young
(used replacement song, “Keep Your Motor Running”)
9. “Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera)”
(used replacement song, “Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off”)
10. “Tammy” by Liberace
(used replacement song, “Sammy”)
12. “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy” by Blood, Sweat & Tears
(used David Clayton-Thomas version)
13. “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green
(replaced with soundalike version)
14. “The Mission”
(used replacement song Pastorale)
Blood and Sweat were cool with allowing their music to be used. It’s Tears who demanded Time Life offer two sandwiches as payment, not just one.
I’m interested in seeing how much original music WKRP has when the complete series is released later this month.
Boy, RIchie Havens, and the Doors are dicks…
Coulda sworn I read somewhere that they couldn’t clear “The Adam’s Family” theme and….”Happy Birthday”.
You’d think, back in the day, the producers would have paid a little extra to get “super unlimited infinite eternal clearance” music rights but I guess not.
Nobody in the late 80’s knew DVDs were on the horizon and certainly nobody was planning to release a complete series on a collection of 137 cassette tapes
True, but given the history of such things appearing (television, home video), if it was at all financially feasible, I’d have at least tried to get the music companies to sign a blanket contract: “If someday we can beam our old shows directly into people’s brains, we have the right to use your music.”
It’s weird It’s Always Sunny used Riders on the Storm and Wonder Years couldn’t.
Netflix please