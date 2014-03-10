Here's The Best Of 'Bob's Burgers' Tina and Linda Belcher's (Dan Mintz and John Roberts) Reddit AMA

Question for Dan: How do you channel your inner Tina?
Dan: My inner Tina is pretty close to the surface, so it’s pretty to easy to channel. She has kind of a zen quality of being in the moment with whatever she wants at that moment, so I just try to clear my head of distractions and focus on that one thing.
For Loren: Did you intentionally write Andy and Ollie as successors to Walter and Perry? (Note: From Home Movies)
Loren: yes. i won’t deny it. it was straight up theft, though i like your word “successors” much better. we wanted them to be their own little fellas too though, and we wouldn’t have done it if we didn’t think they were worthy as their own characters.
I’d also like to add that the Silverman sisters absolutely nail these roles.
Loren: crush them. and then nail the crushed pieces.
There was a Bob’s Burger parody on Archer, is there any plans for an Archer parody on Bob’s Burger?
Loren: clearly we have to do something. the world demands it. there’s a perfect way to do it, but we just haven’t thought of it yet.
What do you think is the best Burger-of-the-Day joke on the chalkboard?
Loren: can’t pick a favorite but i love long, sweaty ones, like “the cauliflower’s cumin from inside the house burger (comes with cauliflower and cumin)”
Hey Dan! Where did you come up with Tina’s moan? Was it your idea? Or did it come from someone else?
Dan: I don’t remember exactly, but for the Hamburger Dinner Theater episode Loren needed Tina to do a stage fright sound and I tried a few things and that was the sound he liked. Since then I noticed that I make the sound myself when I’m nervous sometimes but I don’t remember if I always did it and that’s where the sound came from or if I started doing it after doing it for Tina.
