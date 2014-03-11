Here's Further Proof That CPAC Exists Mainly So The 'Daily Show' Can Make Fun Of It

Oh, it’s that time of year again? CPAC time? Why yes, yes it is time for the annual gathering of conservatives some call “Woodstock for right-wingers.” And while nothing notable usually comes out of CPAC — other than a Paul winning a straw poll and maybe someone making a controversial speech — it does make excellent Daily Show fodder. Heck, you could argue that the whole reason it exists is so Jon Stewart can mock it and its attendees viciously. Special consideration this year was given to Paul Ryan for being more completely full of sh*t than anyone else in attendance, and Stewart also got to break out his vaunted Mitch McConnell impression. Witness…
Here’s part one…
And here’s part two…
What are we going to do when Jon Stewart retires? It’s coming, dude’s been doing this for 15 years.
The Daily Show: with Jason Jones
Seriously, and he could walk away now and never work again and still burn cash logs each night to keep his family warm.
@Cajun Boy 15 years though. He’s been doing this for half my life. And he still *kills* it.
I have a feeling everyone, including Stewart, is waiting to see how his movie turns out before even thinking about leaving the show
We need to get McConnell, Lieberman and Bush in a room just so Jon can do all his best impressions at once. Please tell me they sent a correspondent too so we can get some great crowd work from the Daily Show, or maybe they are let in there.
Uproxx’s daily Republican bashing part 1. I won’t count the Bill O’Reilly one from earlier. There’s still time for part2 and 3.
Yawn. It’s a funny TV show on a site talking about TV shows. Sorry the Half Hour News Hour isn’t still on so we can laugh at the libs using conservative ‘humor’. Get over it dude, or just number your tired posts, since you post them in every Daily Show post. Like this one could be #3, so just post #3 and we’ll know what you are talking about.
POLITICS!!!
Can’t believe he showed Cruz’s comment that the holidays and thanksgivin’ are right around the corner without mentioning it. It’s fucking March.
Here in Kentucky, we elect our senators based on their comedy potential.
I feel like the family of Mel Blanc should get residuals for that Cecil the Turtle impression.
Thank you! Cecil. Damn, I was going nuts trying to think of who that character’s voice was. Uhhh’yup.
Oh sure. It’s easy to make conservative politicians look crazy if you just show the things they say about the things they care about.
Silly confused liberals. Riding along with what’s “main stream”.
Trey making fun of the loons on MSNBC for once.
Who the fuck is Trey?
Trey Parker? Trey Anastasio?
Umm..that’s all I got.
lemme guess… “Stewart DESTROYS CPAC!!!111!”