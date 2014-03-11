Here's Further Proof That CPAC Exists Mainly So The 'Daily Show' Can Make Fun Of It

03.11.14 18 Comments

Oh, it’s that time of year again? CPAC time? Why yes, yes it is time for the annual gathering of conservatives some call “Woodstock for right-wingers.” And while nothing notable usually comes out of CPAC — other than a Paul winning a straw poll and maybe someone making a controversial speech — it does make excellent Daily Show fodder. Heck, you could argue that the whole reason it exists is so Jon Stewart can mock it and its attendees viciously. Special consideration this year was given to Paul Ryan for being more completely full of sh*t than anyone else in attendance, and Stewart also got to break out his vaunted Mitch McConnell impression. Witness…

Here’s part one…

And here’s part two…

 

