Sascha Baron Cohen isn’t done with Borat just yet, and the latest version of the fictional character’s story involves debunking some other fictional stories plaguing modern America. A wave of new footage (and unused footage from Borat 2) is apparently becoming a six-part series that will feature some peeks into said conspiracy theories and experts trying to convince people who believe, say, that Hillary Clinton is deeply involved in Pizzagate, that what they’ve read and heard is not real.

Amazon announced the Debunking Borat series on Thursday, along with BORAT: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed “Sub-acceptable” By Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision, which will include the previously unseen footage from the Borat sequel. But a trailer for the Debunking Borat series gave us a look at what that series will entail, and some of it is pretty notable, starting with Hillary Clinton confronting some people from the movie who believed some wild things about her.

Backstory will help. Borat 2, which was filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic, featured, among many other people, two right-wing conspiracy theorists with whom Cohen spent part of lockdown. “The Clintons tortured these kids,” one man from the movie said, parroting a wild accusation that’s commonly believed among QAnon enthusiasts who think the former president and secretary of state are part of a global cabal of cannibals and sex traffickers. In the trailer for Debunking Borat, a clip of that line is played, followed by images that appear to have them watching a video of some sort.

“Hello Jim and Jerry,” Clinton says, right before the trailer ends.

That will certainly be the big draw of series, as hearing people say these conspiracies in the movie was one of the wilder things in Borat 2, non-Rudy Giuliani category, of course. But with all the Borat coming and all the weird things he’s said in character, it’s kind of nice to assume this bit of the Borat universe doesn’t require a layer of irony.

[via The Wrap]