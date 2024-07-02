Warning: spoilers below for House of the Dragon.

Easter eggs come in many forms– sometimes they appear as characters in the background in a movie, sometimes they come in song form, and other times the eggs are graciously carried by James Marsden. But when it comes to dragon eggs…you know where to look.

In season two, episode three of House of the Dragon, there is a brief easter egg in the form of some dragon eggs that are connected to the original Game of Thrones series. In the episode, as Rhaenyra is sending her children away to protect them from the ongoing chaos, she tasks her step-daughter Rhaena with protecting four coveted dragon eggs on their journey. She explained that “should all come to ruin here, you will bear our hope for the future.” It might seem like some regular dragon eggs, though they are actually some Easter eggs. It’s hard to see the difference!

Episode 3 director Geeta Vasant Patel confirmed that the eggs were intentional because they did in fact belong to Daenerys. “Those are Daenerys’ eggs,” Patel confirmed to Mashable. “All of us who work on this show are big Game of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene.”

Of course, these eggs won’t get into Daenerys hands for about a century, but it just confirms that Rhaena is excellent at her egg protector job! It also leaves the mystery of the fourth egg unsolved, as Daenerys only receives three.

Besides the eggs, Patel also says the scene is integral to Rhaena’s character. “The other part of [the egg scene] is Rhaena saying goodbye and giving up her family in order to be a leader,” Patel explained. If you can guard some dragon eggs, you can really do anything.

(Via Mashable)