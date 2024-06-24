(House of the Dragon spoilers will obviously be found below.)

We are already a quarter of the way through the current House of the Dragon season, but it’s been a jam-packed quarter thus far. Following the Blood and Cheese atrocity, a deadly duel between the closest of family went down during a war between two sides of the Targaryen clan. Additionally, we saw that Ser Criston Cole remains the worst character and also failed upward into being the King’s Hand.

This does not bode well for King Aegon II and Team Green, but it does match the chaos that comes to mind when considering Tom Glynn-Carney’s admission that a certain horror villain influence how he sees Aegon’s onscreen look. That appears to be a commonality amongst Targaryen brothers (Ewan Mitchell recently admitted that Michael Myers serves as an inspiration for Aemond’s vibe), but wow, once you see who Glynn-Carney is referring to, you will perhaps never look at Aegon in the same way again.

Yes, that’s right. Glynn-Carney told Page Six that the Child’s Play franchise’s homicidal Chucky doll is how he views Aegon, and that checks out:

“I rarely look like that — I look in the mirror and I don’t see myself anymore. I see this sort of Chucky looking doll. The whole preproduction period was designed to make him as unattractive and as vile as possible… But, it’s great to meet people who are passionate about it.”

Glynn-Carney seems to be relieved that few people recognize him outside of costume, which makes plenty of sense because nobody truly wants to resemble Chucky. As far as Aegon’s vibe goes (at least when he isn’t throwing tantrums), Glynn-Carney declared, “That [comedy] happens just organically, I think … I do find him quite funny.” He added, “I work off impulse a lot, and instinct, rather than planning things meticulously.”

That also appears to be how Aegon is operating, too, which is far less effective as a monarch than as an actor. Just ask Otto Hightower:

otto literally the ONLY person on team green with a working functioning brain but this was soooo fuuucking funnnyyynkamdlfka pic.twitter.com/h6HgCOlVzz — vestige (@saintaemond) June 24, 2024

(Via Page Six)