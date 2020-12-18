HBO Max debuted in May, but it’s already a must-subscribe (especially now that it’s on Roku). The streaming service is the home of The Flight Attendant, Harley Quinn, and Search Party, and next year, it’s gaining the Gossip Girl and The Boondocks reboots, the Friends reunion special, the Joss Whedon-less The Nevers, and Steven Soderbergh’s crime thriller No Sudden Move, starring Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, and Amy Seimetz.

The promo for “HBO Max’s Epic Lineup” above — which shows off both HBO and HBO Max-only programs — also previews Wonder Woman 1984 and the Snyder Cut; new seasons of Insecure and Succession; the two-part Tiger Woods documentary, Tiger; the next Euphoria special; and the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

There’s no new footage from the show (the fire-blasting dragon is taken from a Season 7 scene of Thrones), but there is a logo and a premiere… year. House of the Dragon will bow on HBO in 2022, assuming Dune director Denis Villeneuve hasn’t found an actual dragon and threatened to set fire to WarnerMedia’s headquarters by then.

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Emma D’Arcy, while Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will serve as showrunners.