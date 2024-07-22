(WARNING: Spoilers for HotD will be found below.)

HBO’s House of the Dragon tossed out another jam-packed episode, and the final reveals outweighed the rest of this week’s developments. Of course, it’s not too surprising that a Mysaria/Rhaenyra liplock nabbed much attention, but god only knows how long that tryst will last. In contrast, a lifelong bond has been forged by the more enduring love story of this episode. That would be Seasmoke’s infatuation with Addam of Hull, who he claimed as rider.

Seasmoke really was lonely! He had long gone without a rider since the “death” of Laenor Velaryon, and Rhaenyra tried to fix this unclaimed beast up with a dragonseed, Ser Steffon Darklyn, which did not go over well:

Nah I’m crying bro. This really was Seasmoke’s face when Ser Steffon tried to mount him #HOTD

pic.twitter.com/9Pv1fJJ6Z9 — rondo. (@Koffy_9) July 22, 2024

In that crispy aftermath, Seasmoke apparently decided that only he would make the call of which human could be his best friend. He then flagged down a different dragonseed, Addam of Hull, who just so happens to be the bastard half-brother of Laenor. From the looks of HBO’s preview for the next episode, Rhaenyra is not yet aware of this connection, but she had better embrace it. Addam of Hull didn’t even have to bother with a “dohaeris” because Seasmoke made that call. And once Addam realized what was happening — and what a fantastic performance from Clinton Liberty — that realization led to the start of a beautiful relationship. Also, Seasmoke has “a type” for sure:

clinton liberty the actor that you are!! the change in his expressions when addam realized seasmoke wasn’t threatening him he was actually getting close for a completely other reason. cinema. pic.twitter.com/HzIvrubj0e — thai. (@nyracult) July 22, 2024

Addam Velaryon the first victim of dragon courting Seasmoke was DETERMINED #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/WcIyq2iRU2 — Riana (@daenerysunnie) July 22, 2024

seasmoke just likes fine men that’s all😭#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/RB4bwS9StW — cam is defending rhaenyra targaryen (@hveumetcam) July 22, 2024

IM CRYING seasmoke is literally obsessed with addam omg??????? he decided that he was gonna claim a human instead of a human claiming him because addam was taking too long😭😭 — soraya (@nyralover) July 22, 2024

SEASMOKE CHOSE ADDAM 😭 he really had a type, first laenor and now it’s addam, all the prettiest velaryon men is HIS 😭#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/2Fmjer3HOK — H’s 💭 hotd spoilers (@itshelenwhat) July 22, 2024

Seasmoke claiming Addam of Hull as his new rider #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/uq5qZ18Rdk — westerosies (@westerosies) July 22, 2024

This how Seasmoke pulled up to Addam: #DemDragons pic.twitter.com/jvBFuTD7Zv — Shooter McGavin (@theeZane) July 22, 2024

seasmoke being lonely and going out on the town and spotting a rando he likes the look of and being like “YOU will be my friend now” is kind of adorable — 🇵🇸 (@aryasmercy) July 22, 2024

This was adorable. Seasmoke sensed him and was playfully chasing him down. I love the personalities they have given the dragons in this show. pic.twitter.com/FYs6WsctL5 — aegontargaryenofficial (@spiralblur) July 22, 2024

And if you noticed the resemblance between Seasmoke and Drogon (a future dragon-child of Daenerys on Game of Thrones), you are not alone:

you telling me they didn’t just reuse drogon’s actor to play seasmoke pic.twitter.com/6IExN7c066 — senya♡⁷ (@_theblackbride) July 22, 2024

