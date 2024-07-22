HotD Seasmoke Addam of Hull
HBO
TV

Move Over Mysaria, ‘House Of The Dragon’ Viewers Are Raving About This Week’s Real Love Story

(WARNING: Spoilers for HotD will be found below.)

HBO’s House of the Dragon tossed out another jam-packed episode, and the final reveals outweighed the rest of this week’s developments. Of course, it’s not too surprising that a Mysaria/Rhaenyra liplock nabbed much attention, but god only knows how long that tryst will last. In contrast, a lifelong bond has been forged by the more enduring love story of this episode. That would be Seasmoke’s infatuation with Addam of Hull, who he claimed as rider.

Seasmoke really was lonely! He had long gone without a rider since the “death” of Laenor Velaryon, and Rhaenyra tried to fix this unclaimed beast up with a dragonseed, Ser Steffon Darklyn, which did not go over well:

In that crispy aftermath, Seasmoke apparently decided that only he would make the call of which human could be his best friend. He then flagged down a different dragonseed, Addam of Hull, who just so happens to be the bastard half-brother of Laenor. From the looks of HBO’s preview for the next episode, Rhaenyra is not yet aware of this connection, but she had better embrace it. Addam of Hull didn’t even have to bother with a “dohaeris” because Seasmoke made that call. And once Addam realized what was happening — and what a fantastic performance from Clinton Liberty — that realization led to the start of a beautiful relationship. Also, Seasmoke has “a type” for sure:

And if you noticed the resemblance between Seasmoke and Drogon (a future dragon-child of Daenerys on Game of Thrones), you are not alone:

House of the Dragon airs on Sunday nights.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors