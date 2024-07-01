(Spoilers for House of the Dragon, both TV show and book, will be found below.)

After last week’s Battle of the Twins and upward fail of Criston Cole, House of the Dragon‘s second season kicked into a new gear: moving on from plotting to warring.

This week, Prince Daemon — who has become less of an irresistibly smirking rogue prince and more of a dejected agent of chaos — leaves Dragonstone on the wings of Caraxes. Yes, he is doing this to advance Team Black, but he also didn’t mind fleeing after Rhaenyra pointed out that he’s pouting over Viserys passing him over as heir. So, Daemon and his subpar hair head to Harrenhal, where he meets zero resistance — “I’m claiming Harrenhal” received an “apparently so” and an instant knee bend — at the castle.

Daemon soon finds, however, that his experience of Harrenhal will be that of a house of horrors. The most disturbing instance of this vibe is his hallucination of young Rhaenyra sewing together the body of Prince Jaeharys, who recently perished due to Daemon’s botched Blood and Cheese plot. Viewers were not only thrilled to see Milly Alcock make an appearance but also to see Daemon feeling some haunted remorse for his actions.

Why the visions for Daemon? Perhaps Alys Rivers, an alleged bastard of House Strong who is referred to by some as the “witch queen,” might be working her magic against Daemon, an act that probably does not bode well for him. Alys even pointedly predicts that Daemon will meet his end at Harrenhal, so stay tuned to see if that comes to fruition.

House of the Dragons airs on Sunday nights.