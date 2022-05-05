“The reign of House Targaryen begins…”

HBO will attempt to wipe the bad taste that the Game of Thrones series finale left in many people’s mouths with House of the Dragon, a prequel series set 200 years before Bran was pushed out of any towers. Get ready for icy blonde wigs, dragons, and if you love Targaryen lore, folks, this is the show for you. “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne,” Rhaenys (Eve Best), who got passed over for the Throne by Viserys (Paddy Considine), tells Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy as an adult, Milly Alcock as a youngster) in the teaser trailer above.

Daenerys, many years later, can relate.

A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin has watched a couple of House of the Dragon episodes. and he’s very “pleased” with what he’s seen. “Those of you who like complex, conflicted, grey characters (as I do) will like this series, I think,” he wrote. “There will be plenty of dragons and battles, to be sure, but the spine of the story is the human conflicts, the love and the hate, character drama rather than action/ adventure.

House of the Dragon also stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans, while Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik are showrunners duty. The 10-episode season premieres on August 21.