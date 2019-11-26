Emilia Clarke Knows The Exact Moment Daenerys Broke Bad On ‘Game Of Thrones’

Daenerys Targaryen’s descent into madness was one of the most-discussed plot points of Game of Thrones season eight (and there was a lot to discuss). By the end of the show, Dany had killed thousands of innocent King’s Landing civilians; executed Varys by dragon fire; and generally lived up to her family’s “Mad” reputation. Oh yeah, and then she was murdered by her nephew-lover in front of the Iron Throne. Can’t forget that. But what was the exact moment that led to Daenerys breaking bad? Emilia Clarke knows.

In a behind-the-scenes extra on Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection, Clarke revealed that maybe Daenerys would have stopped after she heard the ringing bells, were it not for a moment during the Battle of Winterfell. “In the actual battle itself, Dany’s impatient to get in there. She’s like, gunning for a fight. She’s ready to take [the Night King] down,” she said, according to Winter is Coming. “She’s a fierce warrior, although you don’t see a lot of hand-to-hand combat with her, she’s ready to fight to the death.”

According to Clarke, that feeling leads into Daenerys’ choice to burn thousands of innocent people, including women and children, in King’s Landing a couple episodes later. “Especially at this point, there’s a lot of anger – she’s got all of that in her to put into this fight,” Clarke explained. “It’s not just the matter at hand, but I think because of everything at an emotional level that’s gone on, she’s able to go into her cold-blooded side.” (Via)

You know the Simpsons clip where Bart tells Lisa that if “you look closely, you can actually pinpoint the exact moment” Ralph’s heart breaks in two? That, except this is the exact moment Daenerys turned into the Mad Queen.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection is available on December 3.

