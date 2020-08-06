Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story, the story of how Ted Mosby could have warned us about the coronavirus, but chose not to.

How I Met Your Mother, the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom that ran from 2005 to 2014, might not be on the same most-watched level as Friends or The Office but it’s still mighty popular, at least based on how often reruns air on cable. I assume it was while watching one of those old episodes that Reductress contributor Tara Millette noticed something peculiar. “Ted Mosby, in the year 2030, told the story of how he met his children’s mother and HE NEVER MENTIONED THE CORONAVIRUS ONCE,” she wrote. Here I was thinking that a dad telling his kids about all the women he slept with (cue the “Bang Bang” song) before meeting their mother was the worst thing about Ted — I was wrong.

They didn't even wore masks at this reunion. pic.twitter.com/ivFF0tAHrU — Cheese Sauce Fries (@Cursdfrk) August 6, 2020

Look, I’m not saying Ted Mosby is to blame for the spread of COVID-19, but it wouldn’t surprise me, either. Millette’s tweet caught the attention of How I Met co-creator Craig Thomas, who responded, “In his defense, Ted didn’t want to make the story overly long.”

Classic Shmosby.

In his defense, Ted didn’t want to make the story overly long. #HIMYM https://t.co/ILe4nIPz4D — Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) August 6, 2020

Robin must be lording this over her American friends so hard.