This is it for Power Book II: Ghost . After nearly four years on air, the spin-off series is set to enter its fourth and final season this Friday, June 7. The upcoming season will be split into two halves with part one beginning this Friday and part two airing later this year on September 6, which is the fourth anniversary of the Power Book II: Ghost series premiere. Season four promises a lot of action, drama, unexpected twists, and so much more. So, let’s see how many episodes of that you’ll receive altogether in the upcoming season.

How Many Episodes Are In Power Book II: Ghost Season 4?

Season four of Power Book II: Ghost will have a total of ten episodes. This is the same amount the series in each of its first three seasons. Some fans hoped that season four would deliver 20 episodes because the season was split into two parts months. Unfortunately, that is not the case as the series will stick to the usual 10 episodes for its final season.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, Part 1 & 2 Schedules

Part 1:

June 7: Episode 1

June 14: Episode 2

June 21: Episode 3

June 28: Episode 4

July 5: Episode 5

Part 2:

September 6: Episode 1

September 13: Episode 2

September 20: Episode 3

September 27: Episode 4

October 4: Episode 5

You can check out the Power Book II: Ghost season four trailer and stay tuned for more on the upcoming season.