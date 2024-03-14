With a new season just around the corner, STARZ announced today that the fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost will be the series’ last season. The epic series was the first spin-off of the original Power series to be released as its first season debuted back in the fall of 2020. As with all things related to Power, the final season of Ghost won’t end without a splash. STARZ also revealed that the fourth season will be split into two parts with the first part debuting on Friday, June 7 and the second kicking off on Friday, September 6.

“This explosive season of ‘Ghost’ is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise – fans will not be disappointed,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ. “While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the Power universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon.”

The news about Power Book II: Ghost comes just a day after 50 Cent and STARZ announced plans for a new Power prequel series titled Origins. The series will dive into the origin story of fan-favorite Power characters James “Ghost” St. Patrick (played by Omari Hardwick) and Tommy Egan (played by Joseph Sikora).

You can watch a teaser trailer for Power Book II: Ghost in the video above and scroll down to read the official synopsis for season four.

In light of Season Three’s explosive finale, it’s Tariq St. Patrick and Brayden Weston against the world. With new alliances formed in each faction, Tariq and Brayden must find a way back into the game — and a way to insulate themselves from ever being put in the same situation again. But when Brayden starts flirting with a new, reckless lifestyle, Tariq wonders if there really is room for two at the top. Monet may have finally met her maker, but she has no idea who’s behind it. Davis, suspended and pending disbarment in the wake of his brother’s death, fully embraces the criminal side of his enterprise and finds himself working for both sides — his loyalty dependent on whichever will benefit him most. Faced with the reality that life can end in just a few ways, Effie buckles down on getting out and securing a legit future at Stanford. After last season’s betrayal, Diana and Dru question their roles in the game and the family business, while Cane sees an opportunity to level up when he starts working for Noma. As Noma fights to establish her business in the States, she also tries to keep a close eye on her bratty daughter, Anya, who is now on Tariq and Brayden’s radar. With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season four, part one premieres on June 7. Part two debuts on September 6.