How Many Episodes Are In ‘Presumed Innocent’ Season 1?

Jake Gyllenhaal is a busy guy these days. While he was roughing up dudes in the Prime Video (Amazon) Road House reboot, he also overlapped with days of tossing on a suit and filming for Apple TV+’s newest legal thriller, Presumed Innocent.

In the series, Gyllenhaal portrays a prosecutor in trouble after his affair partner/co-worker is murdered. His DNA is all over her bedroom, and he had been repeatedly calling her and following her footsteps online. It does not look good for Jake’s character, Rusty Sabich, in this adaptation of Scott Turow’s book of the same name.