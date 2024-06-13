Jake Gyllenhaal is a busy guy these days. While he was roughing up dudes in the Prime Video (Amazon) Road House reboot, he also overlapped with days of tossing on a suit and filming for Apple TV+’s newest legal thriller, Presumed Innocent.
In the series, Gyllenhaal portrays a prosecutor in trouble after his affair partner/co-worker is murdered. His DNA is all over her bedroom, and he had been repeatedly calling her and following her footsteps online. It does not look good for Jake’s character, Rusty Sabich, in this adaptation of Scott Turow’s book of the same name.
How Many Episodes Are In ‘Presumed Innocent’ Season 1?
In this first TV venture for Gyllenhaal, expect him to do a ton of squirming over the course of eight episodes. Not only will Rusty be on the hook as a murder suspect, but he did so as a married father, and his wife was not aware of her husband’s affair until she became informed in arguably the messiest circumstances possible. From the show’s synopsis:
Based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow, the gripping series takes viewers on a journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of a crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.
Presumed Innocent will stream two episodes on June 12 and run weekly until July 24.