How Many Episodes Are In ‘Riverdale’ Season 7?

The beginning of the end has arrived for Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and the gang. On Wednesday, March 29, The CW aired the very first episode of the seventh and final season of Riverdale. But fans of the series still have a while to go before they must bid their favorite time-traveling teens farewell.

As Hidden Remote reports, the final season of the comic book series-turned-TV series will be a fairly lengthy one, with a reported 20 episodes in total. That’s good news for viewers who have stuck with the series over the years, as it has a ton of questions still left to be answered — especially after its bonkers sixth season finale.

For some viewers, the biggest question seems to be: How did Riverdale make it to seven seasons in the first place? For a brief period in 2017 and 2018, Riverdale was one of the most surprising new series on television. While it’s technically an adaptation of the Archie comic book series, viewers saw a closer link to Twin Peaks than the Riverdale High School that’s been a staple of the comic book world since 1939. The show gained even more viewers when it arrived on Netflix shortly after its first season run, making its second season premiere a hotly anticipated event.

In the years since then, however, Riverdale has gone to places even David Lynch wouldn’t dream of. In 2022, The CW canceled a number of its fan-favorite shows, and audiences were shocked that Riverdale wasn’t among the titles.

If it has been a while since you watched, just know that Archie and Betty both have superpowers now. And that there have been time jumps. As Decider reports, the seventh season opener is set back in 1955 — with the show’s main characters somehow being teenagers again, but with no memory of the bonkers plot lines that have transpired (except for Jughead, who remembers their past). Where these wacky kids go from here is anyone’s guess, but we know that they have 19 more episodes to do it.

