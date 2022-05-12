God only knows how the Riverdale writers dream up all of the Archiverse wildness for the CW. Somehow, Archie and Betty both have superpowers now, and the show time-jumped into the future where Archie was fighting a war while wearing a WWII uniform, and Betty became an FBI agent. That, of course, has led to plenty of jokes that the show would somehow go “to space” like it was a casual, everyday occurrence, and somehow, the show is still cranking.

That’s the case even as The CW announced a load of cancellations, as relayed by The Hollywood Reporter. Early renewals had already arrived for Riverdale as well as Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois, and All American: Homecoming. The fate of Stargirl remains up in the air, but Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow got axed in April. Now, several more shows — including Charmed, In The Dark, Dynasty, Roswell New Mexico , The 4400, and Naomi — all received bad news on Thursday. THR notes that The CW’s whittling their expenditures down while a possible sale to Nexstar lingers on the horizon.

Well, Walker still stands, and Collider reports that a prequel is in the works, too (the Yellowstone effect is spreading, it seems), but let’s just say that some people are salty about losing their faves. Jokes about The CW “cancelling all their other shows to have the money to send the riverdale cast to space in season 7” are definitely happening.

and somehow riverdale is still not cancelledpic.twitter.com/pwSZYQDGRt — jazz in a jane austen novel. (@handeswife) May 12, 2022

AND NOT RIVERDALE??? LIZ BABES IM SO SORRY https://t.co/ImJwPXI7J1 — tirrell (@ArianaMamaa) May 12, 2022

The CW is cancelling all their other shows to have the money to send the riverdale cast to space in season 7 — ari (@cleosowande) May 12, 2022

Riverdale fighting for its life while every other show is being cancelled on the CW pic.twitter.com/QbwAaLrnvy — 🌸itskeonluv🌸 (@itsskeonluv29) May 12, 2022

If they send riverdale to SPACE WITHOUT JOSIE & THE PUSSYCATS IM FIGHTING EVERYONE!! pic.twitter.com/BXHRsijeOX — Suga Ontawp (@Sugaontawp) May 12, 2022

they’ll cancel this but continue riverdale for another 5 seasons.. https://t.co/ZpKiNEx83s — ໊ (@DlORMINAJ) May 12, 2022

the riverdale cast at cw headquarters begging them to let riverdale go pic.twitter.com/XoxG04d4mF — tgm pr manager (@westsidearmas) May 12, 2022

THE CW CANCELLED EVERY SINGLE SHOW BUT KEPT RIVERDALE?? IS THIS A JOKE — em (@cinncmngirl) May 12, 2022

mind you riverdale still a running show they refuse to cancel. THE CW WHEN I CATCH YOU! — ‎‏ً (@grandekordei) May 12, 2022

However, the fact that people are still talking about Riverdale probably says a lot here, right? Yup, and onto space they (probably) go!

every time a tv show watched by one person on a streaming platform exclusive to samsung smartwatches is cancelled people start asking “why not riverdale” and the answer will always be because you’re still thinking about riverdale — guy (@guymrdth) May 12, 2022

