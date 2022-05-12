riverdale-cast.jpg
CW Fans Are Imploding Over ‘Riverdale’ Somehow Still Standing (And Going ‘To Space’) Amid A Sea Of Cancellations

God only knows how the Riverdale writers dream up all of the Archiverse wildness for the CW. Somehow, Archie and Betty both have superpowers now, and the show time-jumped into the future where Archie was fighting a war while wearing a WWII uniform, and Betty became an FBI agent. That, of course, has led to plenty of jokes that the show would somehow go “to space” like it was a casual, everyday occurrence, and somehow, the show is still cranking.

That’s the case even as The CW announced a load of cancellations, as relayed by The Hollywood Reporter. Early renewals had already arrived for Riverdale as well as Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois, and All American: Homecoming. The fate of Stargirl remains up in the air, but Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow got axed in April. Now, several more shows — including Charmed, In The Dark, Dynasty, Roswell New Mexico , The 4400, and Naomi — all received bad news on Thursday. THR notes that The CW’s whittling their expenditures down while a possible sale to Nexstar lingers on the horizon.

Well, Walker still stands, and Collider reports that a prequel is in the works, too (the Yellowstone effect is spreading, it seems), but let’s just say that some people are salty about losing their faves. Jokes about The CW “cancelling all their other shows to have the money to send the riverdale cast to space in season 7” are definitely happening.

However, the fact that people are still talking about Riverdale probably says a lot here, right? Yup, and onto space they (probably) go!

