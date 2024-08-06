How Many Episodes Are In ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4?

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy will arrive this week, and the even better news (for eager bingewatchers) is that the whole shebang will stream at once. As a result, the Hargreeves siblings will deal with their endless inner turmoil while pulling off one last job (stopping the last apocalypse of the franchise), but there’s a non-formulaic twist here because they must do so without their powers.

When the show resumes, Victor, Klaus, Number Five, and the rest will still be in “normal” mode after Allison hit the reset button. The series will also go off-book after exhausting the Dark Horse comic-book story from Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, and if you are wondering how much time to carve out in your weekend schedule, here’s a hint: