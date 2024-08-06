The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy will arrive this week, and the even better news (for eager bingewatchers) is that the whole shebang will stream at once. As a result, the Hargreeves siblings will deal with their endless inner turmoil while pulling off one last job (stopping the last apocalypse of the franchise), but there’s a non-formulaic twist here because they must do so without their powers.
When the show resumes, Victor, Klaus, Number Five, and the rest will still be in “normal” mode after Allison hit the reset button. The series will also go off-book after exhausting the Dark Horse comic-book story from Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, and if you are wondering how much time to carve out in your weekend schedule, here’s a hint:
How Many Episodes Are In The Umbrella Academy Season 4?
Six! Although the third season finale arguably could have served as a fitting end to the story, Netflix saw fit to give more closure to the fam, and showrunner Steve Blackman returned for a shorter season than usual. He previously told Entertainment Weekly that “Victor is probably the one sibling who is most comfortable in his skin in season 4.” That checks out with Victor’s evolution in the third season, and elsewhere, Klaus must feel awfully strange without his ghostly companions.
The newfound normies will bring back the usual siblings, including including Victor (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castañeda), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), and Ben (Justin H. Min). Yes, Ben! This season will also introduce characters portrayed by David Cross, Nick Offerman, and Megan Mullally.
The final apocalypse of the The Umbrella Academy streams on August 8.