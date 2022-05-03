“Who the hell are these a**holes?”
That was the question posed at the end of The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (which was a twist-filled blast). In the closing scene, the Hargreeves family (as we knew them) confronted a new group of also-Hargreeves siblings. As it turns out, horrible father Reginald had been prepping another group of supernaturally gifted brothers and sisters, who apparently surfaced under the same interdimensional circumstances as the O.G. group. Thus, we’ve got the Sparrow Academy, which also contains a Ben, who left one dimension and then surfaced with these other Hargreeves from another timeline.
Or something like that!
It’s all rather confusing at the moment, but sweet Ben is apparently now an a**hole who brands other people as “a**holes” when, really, the Sparrows seem to fit that bill. They seem pretty hostile! Yeah, I can’t wait to see how that rivalry goes, but more importantly for the time being, Netflix has put Elliot Page’s character — who comes out as transgender — back into action as Viktor.
The show made that creative call after Page also came out as trans in July 2020 with Netflix quickly declaring that Elliot would return for Season 3. And here’s part of the Season 3 synopsis:
After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns.
Yikes. From there, the two fams will have to learn to work together in order to make sure that the Umbrella gang can get back to their correct timeline. And yes, they’re part of the reason (as usual) why all the apocalypse stuff is happening in the first place. Please let there somehow be another Klaus-Ben street scuffle this season. We need the chaos.
The Umbrella Academy will return on June 22.