“Who the hell are these a**holes?”

That was the question posed at the end of The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (which was a twist-filled blast). In the closing scene, the Hargreeves family (as we knew them) confronted a new group of also-Hargreeves siblings. As it turns out, horrible father Reginald had been prepping another group of supernaturally gifted brothers and sisters, who apparently surfaced under the same interdimensional circumstances as the O.G. group. Thus, we’ve got the Sparrow Academy, which also contains a Ben, who left one dimension and then surfaced with these other Hargreeves from another timeline.

Or something like that!

It’s all rather confusing at the moment, but sweet Ben is apparently now an a**hole who brands other people as “a**holes” when, really, the Sparrows seem to fit that bill. They seem pretty hostile! Yeah, I can’t wait to see how that rivalry goes, but more importantly for the time being, Netflix has put Elliot Page’s character — who comes out as transgender — back into action as Viktor.

The show made that creative call after Page also came out as trans in July 2020 with Netflix quickly declaring that Elliot would return for Season 3. And here’s part of the Season 3 synopsis: