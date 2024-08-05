The Walking Dead universe remains undead, but nowhere is that world as alive as within Norman Reedus’ character. The Daryl Dixon spinoff was such an AMC crowd pleaser that a second season with ride-and-die Carol was swiftly greenlit, and Reedus was previously so enthused while raving about what comes next that he also revealed a third season (set in Spain) to be in the works. However, there’s a practical consideration that comes to mind:

How Many Episodes Will The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Be?

Series creator David Zabel recently spoke with Collider at San Diego Comic-Con alongside Reedus and Melissa McBride, and the good news is that the series has been mapped out so well that he could already reveal how many episodes come in the next few seasons. To questions about both the second and third seasons, Zabel revealed that both will be the same duration as the first outing: six episodes.

That means this series plans to stick with the plan of lean, mean, and focused seasons, which stands in sharp contrast to the series proper. As fans already know, The Walking Dead could have arguably ended a few seasons before it did and with much fewer episodes, but at least the show kept serving up Daryl. And who knows, perhaps Daryl will still have time to take another bath at some point within the next six episodes.

A bath per season! Make it a goal.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon returns on September 29.

(Via Collider)