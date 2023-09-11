(Obviously, spoilers about Daryl Dixon will be found below.)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (which is truly a “big ass kicker”) had a special treat for fans of the most chronically unwashed character of the bunch. Daryl also happens to be one of the show’s most crushed-on characters, which sounds like a paradox, but hey, consider that there should be priorities during an apocalypse, and not everyone would look as sweat-free as Rosita and Maggie and, well, almost everyone else on the show. As Dustin Rowles once summed up, “Daryl is the only character on this show that actually LOOKS like he lives in the zombie apocalypse.” Dustin also hypothesized that “maybe his hair grease is how he’s fueling his motorcycle these days.”

The hair-grease detail remains a strong theory, even as Daryl emerged from the ocean in France without immediately realizing how he got there and looking as grubby as ever. In the debut episode of his solo spinoff, he was trolled as a “noob” for not knowing the language, and he retains his mostly stoic Daryl Dixon persona (while remaining an occasionally big softie underneath it all). Once he found himself at a convent, and the nuns (who were not sadistic after all) cured his burner-bite, the unwashed boo did something that we’ve never seen him do before now: Take A Bath.

“Finally”? Yes, finally.

DARYL DIXON HAS FINALLY TAKEN A BATH 🙌 #TWDDarylDixon #DarylDixon pic.twitter.com/jpul7XdYyT — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) September 11, 2023

There’s been quite the debate on Reddit at how often Daryl really showered on all eleven seasons of The Walking Dead, or if anyone truly noticed or cared when there were rotting, foul Walkers all over the place. I think it’s generally assumed that Daryl at least washed his bod during Season 1 at the CDC, but they never showed it happening, so you never know.

Regardless of whether this was only Daryl’s first or second bath since the apocalypse began, people were here for it. They enjoyed the heck out of this “character development” and then some.

Daryl having a bath character development pic.twitter.com/UNq1HpVrMS — The Walking Dead News (@TWDUniverseNews) September 11, 2023

i pray to the church of daryl dixon having a bath pic.twitter.com/fNQsoJkY1v — jaz! ✭ (@dixonschainsaw) September 10, 2023

daryl dixon had a bath y’all i used to pray for times like this — victøria h  (@filmforvictoria) September 11, 2023

The fans said "for the love of God let Daryl Dixon take a bath" and AMC said "say no more, fam." #DarylDixon — Ashley Elizabeth (@AshleyDeLarge) September 11, 2023

daryl Dixon bath scene I’m crazy — Paureedusˎˊ˗ (alli’s wife) lvs haley (@PaulovesNorman) September 10, 2023

TWD Daryl Dixon.

Daryl's first bath since CDC…I think. 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/3hMTALniru — GroovyGeekPatriot (@GroovyPatriot11) September 10, 2023

Breaking news: Daryl Dixon had a bath — The Day of the Unsolicited Opinions (@idpreferyoudead) September 11, 2023

can't believe daryl dixon took his first bath ever in his whole life — Tara (@sonnentreppe) September 11, 2023

Did Daryl Dixon just take a bath of his own free will? this is a historical fact jajsjajjaja #TWDDarylDixon — ▪Knde▪ (@TWhisperers_) September 11, 2023

daryl is having a bath in TWD Daryl Dixon, unbelievable — Jose📖 (@_joosrr_) September 10, 2023

AMC’s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon airs on Sunday nights.