Rick Grimes looks awful in the above teaser for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, his joint spinoff with Michonne. Granted, Andrew Lincoln’s survivor should look like hell after all that time with the CRM, and at least he looks better than the last time we saw him ride a horse. AMC dropped this nugget (timed to New York Comic Con) to show off how Rick is doing, and it’s no surprise to see that Danai Gurira’s machete-wielding badass is looking much better. Surely, Rick will snap out of it once the initial shock of a reunion passes.

The Rick And Michonne Show also received a release window of February 2024. Additionally, here’s the show’s synopsis:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

Also! Ahead of this week’s season finale for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, AMC revealed that Season 2 has a subtitle: The Book Of Carol. So, Melissa McBride will be onscreen and not merely a disembodied voice, and she and Norman Reedus will officially reunite. The Caryl devotees will love to see it, and Clémence Poésy is also confirmed to return, hopefully meaning that badass nun Isabelle will fight alongside the show’s iconic duo.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon‘s season finale airs on October 15 on AMC.