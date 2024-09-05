This season will follow the events of Mick Herron’s fourth book in the series, Spook Street, which begins with an unexpected car bombing that sends the MI5 agents into chaos. Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, and Jonathan Pryce have all returned to reprise their roles, along with new additions Hugo Weaving (!), Tom Brooke, and James Callis.

Season four of Slow Horses debuted this week and once again, Gary Oldman is back as the grumpy Jackson Lamb in all of his farting glory.

How Many Slow Horses Episodes Are In Season 4?

Just like previous seasons, there will be six episodes in season four. Episodes will drop Wednesday on Apple TV through October 2nd. This isn’t the end of Slow Horses, though. Back in January, the series was renewed for a fifth season.

Oldman has been open about his love of Lamb, and even factored the role into his short stint in Oppenheimer. “This [role] is a little different because I’m tethered to it, even when I’ve got a six-month break. And it dictates if I do anything else,” he recently told The Wall Street Journal. He added that it made filming Oppenheimer difficult due to his commitment to the farting Lamb. “I did a day on Oppenheimer. I said to Chris Nolan, ‘I would love to come and do it, but I’m going to have to wear a prosthetic cap and a wig and I can’t cut my hair. So if you can deal with that, then I’d love to come and do it. And if you don’t want wigs, then you have to get someone else to do it.’ Lamb is never far away in that sense.”

He’s really never that far away, especially now that season four, episode one is currently streaming on Apple TV.