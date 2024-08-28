In Slow Horses, Gary Oldman plays a Grumpy Old Man who also happens to fart a lot and has only gotten progressively unhinged as the series approaches its fourth season. Oldman loves playing this character, as he has said many times, and it seems that his love of the show is basically contagious… just like his farts.

Rosalind Eleazar, who plays Louisa in the series, says that unlike Oldman’s character, his on-set persona is a lot more approachable. Ahead of the fourth season next month, Eleazar shared some insight on Oldman. “He’s an incredibly generous person and actor, and he’s very funny. He really does want us to be a little group, he does look out for us and he adores Slow Horses,” she told Radio Times. “It’s infectious, his love and admiration for this show. He’s wonderful, he’s been really wonderful to all of us.”

But along with his admiration comes his dedication to being a greasy slob like Jackson Lamb. Eleazar revealed that Oldman gifted the crew with a unique… substance. “He also, as our very first gift, gave us a fart in a jar,” she said. “So we all have this glass volcano with a little fart in it. So yeah, he’s very funny and very silly and wonderfully childlike in the best possible way.” The actress also admitted that she did open the jar. Her review: “Yeah, it stinks.”

This might seem like a strange gift, but it works for his character and has sentimental meaning, unlike other set gifts that have been rumored in Hollywood.

Season four of Slow Horses premieres to Apple TV on September 4.

(Via Radio Times)