Even though Mila Kunis has stayed relatively quiet over the years, she has never stopped churning out project after project, all while saying some silly things about her marriage to Ashton Kutcher. In 2020, she starred in Four Good Days alongside Glenn Close, and last year she had a small role in the black comedy Breaking News In Yuba County. But movie roles aside, many people seem to forget that Kunis is still getting her Family Guy paycheck after over two decades.

It’s been 20 years, but Kunis is still the voice of Meg, the unloved teenage daughter on the Fox comedy. Kunis has been featured in almost 400 (!!!) episodes of Seth MacFarlane’s sometimes raunchy sitcom.

Kunis reportedly makes anywhere between $150,000 and $225,000 per episode, and each season has about 20 episodes. Factoring in syndication and DVD sales, you don’t have to do the math to understand that she is quite literally making bank on this show after 20 years.

Despite being on the show for so long, Kunis has consistently said that starring as Meg is the “greatest job ever.” Though Meg’s character has stayed more or less the same over the years, Kunis did recently mention the one time she asked for Meg to change up her look. “I only ever asked once for Meg to get a makeover,” Kunis recently told Vanity Fair. “It was like years into the show, and I was like, “Just give her something. Get the condom hat off of her head, give her a hairdo.” And then I think they gave her blonde hair, and I was like, “Thank God! Like finally!” Of course, since she is a cartoon character, she quickly went back to her default look. But hey, at least she made some good money off of it.