We regret to inform you that the celebs are at it again. Last year, there was a rash of celebrities who, like most people, were going stir crazy from the pandemic and over-sharing weird quirks about their lives. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were at the forefront of that craze by revealing that they rarely bathe their kids or themselves, and now, they’re back with another doozy.

While promoting her new movie, Luckiest Girl Alive, Kunis revealed that she and Kutcher don’t believe in closing doors to rooms at their house, and that includes while going to the bathroom. Via E! News:

“It’s just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm.” Now, if this comes as a shock to you, just know it was once a surprise to Mila, too. She noted, “I’d never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open.”

According to Kunis, she gave up on bathroom privacy thanks to everyone in the house not caring that she was, uh, doing her business. Instead of setting boundaries and telling her family to give her a freaking minute, Kunis just accepted her new openly pooping lifestyle. “I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open,'” she told E! News.

Luckiest Girl Alive is now streaming on Netflix.

(Via E! News)