Kanye West Declares Pete Davidson Dead After His Kim Kardashian Breakup

Fans of celebrity relationships had a loss to mourn a couple days ago, when it was revealed that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had broken up after nine months of dating. Now, Kanye West has decided to take the mourning a little more literally with his celebration of the relationship’s end.

On Instagram this morning, Ye shared a fake front page of The New York Times, which features mostly just a giant headline reading, “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28,” with “Skete” being the nickname West has used with Davidson since the start of his and Kardashian’s romance. Below the headline is a subhead, a jab at Ye’s former collaborator and Davidson’s current friend, Kid Cudi: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.” That’s a clear reference to Cudi’s recent performance at Rolling Loud, which he ended early after audience members repeatedly threw things at him on stage.

West has made it clear on many occasions that he’s not a fan of Davidson and his relationship with his ex-wife. He perhaps most notably showed that with a video for “Eazy,” in which an animated Davidson gets kidnapped and buried. If that was intended as an intimidation tactic, it didn’t seem to work, as Davidson apparently thought it was pretty funny.

