The Emmys air tonight with Michael Che and Colin Jost hosting amid a hefty dose of SNL flavor. For anyone who wishes to follow the live event — to catch any bonkers speeches, stars who manage to trip on their way toward the mic, and (of course) to see who wins these categories (Donald Glover, Game of Thrones, and The Americans should fare well, although notable snubs did take place) — there are multiple of ways to do so.

The ceremony will be broadcast on NBC this year, at 8pm EST/5pm PST. While most traditional way to watch is through an actual television set, if you’re one of those newfangled cord cutters, you can watch the event live on NBC.com. Those who wish to go mobile can download the NBC app, which is not only available for iOS and Android but also for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Xbox, Roku, and Samsung TV.

In addition to the upfront action, Facebook Live will be the exclusive means to stream multicamera backstage action (the stream will aptly be called Backstage LIVE!), and that drama will also be available on the Emmys/Television Academy Facebook page. Of course, all pertinent developments will also appear on the Emmys.com website, and be sure to check out UPROXX’s Emmys coverage, including a running winners list. If you want to do some last-minute catchup on this year’s nominees, you can find them here.