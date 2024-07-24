How To Watch NFL Sunday Ticket For Free

Want to watch every NFL game this upcoming season that isn’t on [takes a deep breathe] Peacock, Prime Video, Netflix, or ESPN+? Well, if you’re a Carolina Panthers fan, like myself, probably not. But for the rest of you, there’s NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube — and here’s how you can save hundreds by getting it for free.

Verizon is offering a promo where “customers who sign up for or upgrade to select wireless and home internet plans will get next season’s NFL Sunday Ticket free — regularly priced at up to $449 — if they act by December 10, 2024,” according to Variety. The following mobile customers are eligible for the deal:

-New premium unlimited mobile customers (or are existing customers who add a new line to their account)

-Purchase a select smartphone (such as a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 or Google Pixel Fold) and sign up for a mobile line on an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan

-New Verizon Home Internet customers who sign up for premium Verizon Home Internet plans (5G Home Plus or LTE Home Plus, or Fios 1 Gig or 2 Gig)

The offer is also available to existing customers who upgrade to one of the above plans. You can learn more here.

(Via Variety)