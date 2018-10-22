AMC

The last three episodes have probably been the best stretch of The Walking Dead episodes since Glenn’s death, and it is worth noting that the current arc is mostly original to the television series, created as a necessity in order to kill off Rick Grimes. It’s a shame that the series has to lose its lead character, but at least it has given a rise to a creative resurgence for The Walking Dead under Angela Kang.

This week’s episode, “Warning Signs,” continues the series’ hot streak, as it answers one major question (who is behind the disappearance of the Saviors), hints at answers behind another major question (what’s the deal with the helicopter?) and sets up Rick’s death, which is likely to arrive in the next episode or two.

Here are some questions we have after “Warning Signs”:

1. What’s the deal with the helicopters? And the letter ‘A’? This answer was provided more fully in a separate post, but it’s quite possible that the helicopter is not from a community like the Commonwealth that we haven’t been introduced to yet, but a community with which we are already familiar: Terminus. Check The Walking Dead Wiki under “Terminus,” and this is the last line: “It remains unknown whether any other Terminus residents survived the compound’s destruction.” If our theory is correct, that unknown will become a known very soon.