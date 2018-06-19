Lions Gate Films

With the end of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s second season in sight, Hulu has fully hit its stride as a formidable contender to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and any other hopeful streaming service. Each month, the platform adds and subtracts a multitude of content, and July is no exception. Additions include new seasons of Hulu originals such as Castle Rock (set within the Stephen King multiverse) and Harlots, along with — for those with the HBO add-on — the debut of Sharp Objects, starring Amy Adams and based upon the Gillian Flynn novel.

ARRIVING

American Psycho (7/1)

The 2000 cult classic starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman features murder and mayhem aplenty. As a smooth-talking, high-powered VP in New York City conducts a murderous double lifestyle, the film (which also features Reese Witherspoon) functions as a sharp satire of 1980s yuppie culture. Based upon the Bret Easton Ellis novel, the soundtrack has launched countless bleak one-liners and is “Hip To Be Square.” As a sort-of bonus, Hulu is making the 2002 Mila Kunis-starring sequel to its viewers as well.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure Films (7/1)

Now that both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are on board for Bill & Ted 3, this is a fantastic time to catch up on the 1989 original, which follows two high school goofballs as they travel back in time to save their history grades. If they fail, Ted’s dad will send him to military school, thereby breaking up the band, but fortunately, George Carlin’s Rufus helps them gather the necessary historical figures to not only save Wyld Stallyns but also the harmony of humanity.

Go (7/1)

This atypically structured dark comedy from 1999 follows three storylines amid a series of outrageous adventures, and nothing is quite what it seems, but most parties don’t realize this until it’s far too late. Sarah Polley stars as Ronna, who pairs up with Katie Holmes’ Claire while they aim to score some easy rent money, and Timothy Olyphant makes an appearance as a nefarious drug dealer. Also of interest is the portion featuring Jay Mohr and Scott Wolf as two soap-opera actors who land in the middle of a real-life drug sting. Irresistibly cool but also a cautionary tale, the film maintains a loyal fanbase.

DEPARTING

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason Films (7/1)

This 2004 sequel was never going to match up to the original, especially when it comes to the obligatory fight scene between two gentlemen, but Renee Zellweger still charms everyone with her lovable heroine. Based on Helen Fielding’s novel of the same name, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant are back again to battle for the woman they both love, albeit in different ways. Also notable? Bridget realizes that her coupling with Mark Darcy isn’t smooth sailing, and then she endures the vacation (and jail visit) from hell.