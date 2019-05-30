Comedy Central

Georgia is one of a handful of states that recently passed restrictive abortion legislation, and while most of the attention has been on Alabama — whose new laws are more strict than most — the Peach State has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. That’s because Atlanta has become a second one of Hollywood’s favorite places to shoot, thanks in part to liberal tax incentives. That may change: Netflix recently spoke out against the new laws, threatening to pull productions if they stay in place.

One person who was way ahead of everyone else is Ilana Glazer. The Broad City co-creator is on an upcoming episode of Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minaj, and a new clip, highlighted by The Hollywood Reporter, finds her talking about the recent attempts to challenge Roe vs. Wade.

“I’m paralyzed in fear and depression over it,” Glazer told Minaj, then said that she wound up relocating an upcoming movie when her producer told her the laws were going to pass. “Before I saw it in the news, she sent me this thing: ‘We should move our movie from Atlanta to New Orleans or just in New York.’” The law passed in Georgia bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy.