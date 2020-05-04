In its gripping new trailer for the true crime documentary, I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, HBO pulls viewers into Michelle McNamara‘s relentless investigation into hunting down the Golden State Killer.

Based on her bestselling book of the same name, McNamara was a dogged writer whose obsession with unsolved cases led her down the path of attempting to unravel the identity of the serial killer who had plagued California during the ’70s and ’80s. Tragically, McNamara died in 2016 before her book could be finished, but her husband, actor/comedian Patton Oswalt, dedicated himself to completing her book and enlisted the help of his late wife’s colleagues Paul Haynes and Billy Jensen to wrap up her investigation.

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark hit bookshelves in 2018, and less than two months later, the Golden State Killer was finally arrested by the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department, bringing a bittersweet ending to McNamara’s passion project. Now, under the direction of Emmy winning director, Liz Garbus, McNamara’s investigation will unfold in a six-part documentary. From HBO’s synopsis:

I’LL BE GONE IN THE DARK is a detective story told in McNamara’s own words, through exclusive original recordings and excerpts from her book read by actor Amy Ryan. The series draws from extensive archival footage and police files as well as exclusive new interviews with detectives, survivors and family members of the killer to weave together a picture of a complex and flawed investigation. It is a frightening document of an era when victims were often too ashamed to speak out and sexual crime was minimized in the press and the courtroom. Echoing McNamara’s writing, the series gives voice to the victims, and their experiences speak to the far-reaching, human cost of the decades-old case.

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark will debut on HBO on June 28.