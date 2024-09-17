Heads Up, ‘Industry’ Is Swapping Out Time Slots On HBO

(Spoilers will be found below.)

Industry‘s third season aired an intensely volatile episode this past weekend with Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) hurling the most damaging words imaginable at each other after Harper’s betrayal and subsequent head-exploding session from Eric (Ken Leung). Additionally, viewers finally learned what happened to Yasmin’s horrific father, Charles (Adam Levy), which turned out to be a watery end that began by his own hand and did not find any rescuing hands from his daughter.

Believe it or not, the more-addictive-than-Succession series still has more in store for viewers before the drama winds down for the season, but if you are keeping up with the episodes in real time, you’ll want to know about Industry‘s adjusted airtime for the next few weeks.

According to an HBO press release, Season 3, Episodes 7 and 8 — which will air on two consecutive Sundays, Sept. 22 and 29 — will still premiere on Max during its usual time slot, which is 9:00pm EST. However these two episodes will shift their linear time slot back an hour to 10:00pm EST on HBO to make room for The Penguin‘s premiere episodes starring Colin Farrell. So, you can watch one time slot or the other, or you could even get a little crazy and watch both of them. The choice is yours. Ain’t TV great?