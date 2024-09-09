(SPOILERS for this week’s Industry will be found below.)

If you haven’t yet climbed onto HBO’s Industry train, the show’s currently barreling through the third season, solidifying its position as more addictive than Succession. Last week, some of the show’s focus was diverted off topic when Harry Lawtey surfaced as one side of Harvey Dent in a Joker 2 teaser, but after Sunday night’s episode, the focus is right back on the complex relationships of the series, including what has been going on between Marisa Abela’s Yasmin and Kit Harington’s Sir Henry.

Yasmin has obviously been having a god-awful season, and this week, she confessed to Rob (although he surely did not take this seriously) that she “killed” her father. Followup will not arrive there until next week, so for now, we’ll focus on what happened between Yasmin and Henry during a hot shower. She had already taunted him with the sound of a tinkle (after learning about his fetish), and now, Henry felt comfortable enough to ask her to do the deed on him while they are showering. “I’m not a pervert,” he insisted. “I’m practical. This is the one situation where I get to control my helplessness.”

Yasmin didn’t need much persuading, and the moment allowed Henry to express relief about his vulnerability. It was kind-of sweet, really, but what’s important here is that Decider’s Meghan O’Keefe spoke with co-showrunners Mickey Down and Konrad Kay about the scene, and Konrad revealed that it was Harington’s idea to use the pee scene as a humanizing moment:

“You know, whenever me and Mickey’s big flights of fancy were kind of getting away from us, like the urine fetish, for example, he was always trying to tether it into some sort of truth about the person. The urine fetish being about control.” “Because he even intellectualized it as, ‘I’ve lost my dad.’ This is one area where he even says, like, ‘This is where I can sort of understand my relationship with this person,’ through this weird fetish.’

No further comment necessary, other than that Kit Harington captured himself quite a role, and the coming weeks will further illustrate that point.

HBO’s Industry airs on Sunday nights and can be streamed on Max.

(Via Decider)