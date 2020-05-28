Since last November, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max have entered the streaming wars, with Peacock set to debut in July. That’s a lot of hashtag content. But let’s not forget dependable ol’ Hulu, because while it may lack the Studio Ghibli library or that The Newsroom-looking show with Rachel from Friends and Michael Scott from The Office, it’s the only streaming service with Into the Dark: Good Boy, a.k.a. MURDER DOG.

Directed by Tyler MacIntyre, Good Boy is the latest installment in Hulu’s horror anthology series Into the Dark, where every episode is centered around a different holiday (or “holiday,” in the case of Pet Appreciation Week). Here’s the official synopsis: “When Maggie gets an emotional support dog to help quell some of her anxiety, she finds him to be even more effective than she imagined… because unbeknownst to her, he kills anyone who adds stress to her life.” In case “an emotional support dog starts killing people” doesn’t do it for you (it should), Good Boy also stars Judy Greer, Steve Guttenberg, Ellen Wong (Jenny from GLOW), and Chico the Dog as the titular good boy.

As seen here:

What a good blood-covered boy. “How could you do this? You’re only 10 pounds,” an incredulous Judy Greer asks in the trailer above. I will buy a lifetime subscription to Hulu if the dog responds “I did it for you” in English.

Into the Dark: Good Boy premieres on June 12.