Julia Garner has won two Emmys for her work on Netflix’s Ozark. But she also gave award-worthy performances in The Americans, where she played one of Philip’s unknowing assets, and The Assistant, which she deserved an Oscar nomination for. Garner is one of the best actresses out there today (at only 27 years old!), and for her next role, she’ll play real-life grifter Anna Sorokin in Netflix’s Inventing Anna.

Based on the New York magazine article, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” Inventing Anna follows Anna Sorokin, a Russian-born German who committed fraud while pretending to be a wealthy heiress named Anna Delvey. “The thing is, I’m not sorry,” she said after being sentenced to four to 12 years in prison (she’s since been released, although she’s currently under ICE custody for overstaying her visa). “I’d be lying to you and to everyone else and to myself if I said I was sorry for anything.” It’s a fascinating story — and Garner is a fantastic choice to play the modern-day huckster.

Here’s the plot summary:

In Inventing Anna, a journalist (Anna Chlumsky) with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Julia Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Inventing Anna premieres on Netflix on February 11, 2022.