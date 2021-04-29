Invincible took off running on Amazon Prime while building excitement through weekly episode drops. That strategy’s paying off for Disney+’s Marvel Cinematic Universe shows, and the same goes for fans of Robert Kirkman’s Image Comics Universe title as adapted for the small screen. Naturally, there’s everything that one might expect here by combining superheroes and villains with the gore-filled tendencies of The Walking Dead creator, but there’s also a family drama and a twist on a Peter Parker and Billy Batson-style coming-of-age story. Well, the audience must have spoken loudly enough because Amazon decided to announce a few more seasons coming your way.

This news arrives the day prior to the show’s Season One finale, which will follow up on Nolan Greyson/Omni-Man’s sky-bound fight that has led his son, Mark/Invincible, to realize that Dad is less than a good guy. Everyone else seems to know this already, but get ready for superpowered father-son confrontation. Through an Amazon press release, Kirkman expresses gratitude for how his latest baby is being received and welcomed back for more:

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” said Kirkman. “The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

Kirkman must have known in his gut (or explicitly) that this news was coming, since he recently teased more TWD stars as additions to the cast. There’s plenty more source material where that came from, too, to keep the already expansive cast (including Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Walton Goggins, Zachary Quinto, and Seth Rogen) coming back for more, and given that The Walking Dead is now expanding past its own comic-book roots, well, that’s an encouraging sign for the future of Invincible, too. Clearly, that last part is sheer speculation, so perhaps we should all slow down and tune into tomorrow’s Season One finale. It’s a doozy.