After years of waiting, there will finally be a second season of Invincible, Amazon’s superhero comedy from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. The animated series, based on the hit comic book franchise, follows young Mark as he learns the ins and outs of being a teenager who also happens to be the son of the super-powerful Omni-Man. As Mark discovers his own powers, he also learns that being a superhero is a lot less fun (and a lot bloodier!) than people expect.

Season two will pick up after the events of season one when Omni-Man and Mark had their devastating showdown after Mark realized what type of guy his dad really is. Spoiler: he’s a bad one who killed the Guardians of the Earth in cold blood. But he might not be gone for good!

The good news is that the key cast is returning for another round, including J.K. Simmons as Noah/Omni-Man and Steven Yeun as Mark/Invincible. We also got another look at Seth Rogen’s Allen the Alien in the season two teaser that was released earlier this month. Also appearing in season two will be Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Mark Hamil, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, and Mahershala Ali.

As for when the episodes will premiere, there hasn’t been a confirmed date, though “late 2023” seems to be the aim. After all, there is a lot of stuff to do in order to make a TV show, which Mark explains in the meta-trailer: “I’ve been busy writing, designing, storyboarding, voice acting, key posing, in-betweening, cleaning up, color slapping, comping the whole thing, and all that for, you know, roughly thousands of shots. So, it’s kind of a lot.” It’s been almost two years since season one concluded, so the wait will likely be worth it…or we will have to deal with the wrath of a really mean dad. Either way, it will be good!

Season one of Invincible is available on Amazon Prime.