Invincible, Amazon’s new animated superhero show, isn’t just another program from the work of The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman. It also features a number of the zombie fave’s alumni. Chief among them is Steven Yeun, whose post-TWD life has gone pretty swimmingly: For one thing, he’s an Oscar-nominee now, thanks to Minari. And a bunch of others colleagues have also swung by, playing a key part in the first episode. But now we know there’s going to probably be more where that came from.

ComicBook talked to Kirkman about the new show, which so far only has seven episodes. And he’s open to bringing more Walking Dead-ers into the pack. “I hesitate to name names, just because I would eventually like to bring everyone,” Kirkman told the site. “I can’t think of an actor on The Walking Dead I wouldn’t want to work with again. It’s an amazing group of actors. Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan… there’s not really anyone I wouldn’t want to bring in.”

As for those other TWD vets who’ve already done some voice work, they’re a pretty big bunch: Lauren Cohan, Ross Marquand, Sonequa Martin-Green, Khary Payton, Michael Cudlitz, Lennnie James, and Chad Coleman. The show has also featured plenty of non-Dead heads, like Zachary Quinto, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Walton Goggins, and Seth Rogen, who’s also one of the show’s executive producers. But it sounds like it’s really just getting warmed up.

