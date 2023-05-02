Is ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?

Bridgerton‘s snorting queen will soon receive her own series on Netflix, and the show is duly titled, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. How closely is the series tied to the original show, though, and is this essentially Bridgerton Season 3?

The answer to that second question would be “nope.” The actual Bridgerton third season began filming in July 2022 and will revolve around Penelope’s romance with Colin, and also expect plenty of Lady Whistletown talk to necessarily surface as well. This Charlotte-based series, however, is not a continuation of the main series but a prequel. We’ll get to see some time jumps into the present with Golda Rosheuvel still portraying the older Charlotte and India Amarteifio picking up the younger version of the monarch as she set off for her arranged marriage to King George. The trailer indicates that the couple did hit it off eventually, which is good news for the show’s audience. Here’s the synopsis:

Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres on May 5. As of now, a Season 3 date remains under wraps.