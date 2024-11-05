Is ‘Scavengers Reign’ Getting A Season 2 On Netflix?

Scavengers Reign is one of the best animated shows in recent years, with a perfect 100 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, the Emmy-winning series, which follows the survivors of a spaceship that lands on a bizarre alien planet, has not been picked up for season 2.

“As of right now, Scavengers Reign is not being renewed for a second season,” co-creator Joe Bennett wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to let everyone know directly because I really love our fanbase, they’ve been such champions for the show, and I don’t want to leave everyone hanging.”

Scavengers Reign premiered on Max before Netflix acquired the streaming rights in the hopes of finding a bigger audience.

Bennett continued, “We’ve had to fight tooth and nail every step of the way to get this show made, starting all the way back in 2016 with the Scavengers short film to the release of the first season last year. It’s a case study for believing in something and persevering through a million and one hurdles. But, it got made, thanks especially to so many people who supported it along the way, in big and small ways.”

After thanking the show’s animators, among others, Bennett vowed that “this is not the end. There is more story to be told, we are ready to make another season, and we produced in-house at Green Street a teaser for what was going to come in the second season.” You can see that here. Also, watch Scavengers Reign! It’s very good.