Last Updated: August 5th

Good news guys, cartoons aren’t just for kids anymore.

Over the last few years, Netflix has jumped on board the animated series trend, churning out comedies, kids shows, and anime at a rate that makes us seriously question the need for anything live-action these days. Along with some critically acclaimed dramedies like BoJack Horseman and Big Mouth, the streaming platform is also home to some lesser-known fare. Japanese cartoons about death metal-loving pandas, a bear voiced by SNL star Bobby Moynihan who’s trying to make it in San Francisco, a medieval fantasy from Simpson’s creator Matt Groening — they all exist and they all can be found on Netflix.

Get ready to add some more titles to your queue because these are the best animated series on Netflix right now.

BoJack Horseman

5 seasons, 60 episodes | IMDb: 8.5/10

Netflix’s best series just so happens to be an animated comedy about a depressed celebrity horse struggling with fame and addiction. Set in a world where anthropomorphic animals and humans live side-by-side, BoJack Horseman is about a horse named Bojack (Will Arnett), the washed-up star of the 1990s sitcom Horsin’ Around. After a decade boozing on his couch and sleeping around, Bojack tries to resurrect his celebrity relevance with decidedly mixed results. His agent and on-again, off-again girlfriend is a Persian cat (Amy Sedaris); his rival (Paul F. Tompkins) is a golden labrador; he’s in love with a human woman who works as a ghostwriter (Alison Brie); and he has a layabout roommate (Aaron Paul) with whom Bojack has a co-dependent relationship. On the face of it, it’s a zany satire of Hollywood and celebrity culture. What’s unexpected, however, is that Bojack Horseman may be television’s most honest and thorough examination of depression. The writing is sharp, the jokes are layered, and the situations are hilarious, but there’s a melancholy undercurrent to the series. Despite being a horse, Bojack is also one of the most human characters on television.

Big Mouth

2 seasons, 21 episodes | IMDb: 8.1/10

We’re not sure how Nick Kroll’s animated coming-of-age comedy manages to be so disgustingly filthy and heartwarmingly-sweet at the same time, but we do know it should be required viewing for anyone who’s gone through, going through, or will go through puberty. (Read: EVERYONE.) The show centers on a pair of pair of bros named Nick (Kroll) and Andrew (John Mulaney), who go through some of life’s most traumatizing and hilarious happenings — think bat mitzvah meltdowns and inconvenient boners. Those embarrassing issues are usually caused by Maurice, Andrew’s own Hormone Monster (also voiced by Kroll) who takes pleasure (literally) in abusing the poor kids. As painfully accurate as the show is, if you’re lucky enough to be removed from that angst-ridden era of life, you’ll probably appreciate the humor in all of it.