Is Shiv Pregnant On ‘Succession’ Season 4?

How do you follow up the shocking news that Logan Roy is dead? If you’re Succession, it’s with a badly-timed pregnancy announcement.

In episode four’s “Honeymoon States,” the Roy siblings are still reeling from the unexpected passing of their father when Shiv (Sarah Snook) receives a surprising phone call that puts her own power-grabbing plans in jeopardy. Within the first few minutes of this week’s installment, Shiv is contacted by her doctor, who (after passing along some appropriate condolences) informs her that her “results are good,” mentions amniocentesis tests, and asks if she’s experiencing any bleeding or spotting. The doc ends the call by promising to chat more when Shiv comes in for her “20-week scan.”

So congratulations are in order … we guess?

It's been 5 minutes but… Shiv is pregnant and Marcia returned #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/zkvfGj6m76 — 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐚 🌻| For Jim (@Godisabensler) April 17, 2023

Naturally, Shiv doesn’t seem thrilled about the news that her pregnancy is going well in its second trimester. She’s still grieving her late father, preparing for a nasty divorce battle with the child’s father, and her brothers are already teaming up to push her to the back of the line of succession. The happy news couldn’t have come at a worse time, and yet, fans still lost their mind over the reveal, piecing together the clues the show may have dropped earlier in the season and sussing out what this new development means for Tom (Matthew Macfayden) and Shiv’s future.

Now I get why Shiv rejects that glass of champagne at the entrance of Connor’s wedding. #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/LZif1R6Rzf — v (@StarcoVision) April 17, 2023

In hindsight, now I understand why Shiv said “you can’t die, not now” when she was on the phone.

She wanted Logan to meet her child. #succession #SuccesionHBO pic.twitter.com/sG1uQ1oYzw — 𝙹𝚊𝚢 || 💐 (@galatblue) April 17, 2023

succession spoilers this was NOT a good episode for shiv…like at all pic.twitter.com/juDfBJmGO0 — n (@trigetou) April 17, 2023

explain to me, succession, explain to me step by step how shiv was betrayed by tom and then found out like 2 weeks later she was pregnant and decided she wanted to keep it and also not to tell anyone for 20 weeks. explain to me like i'm 5 — hothouse flower diandra (@diandrasdiandra) April 17, 2023

shiv saying that if they hadn’t forced him on the plane that he might have been around to see his grandkids???? because she’s pregnant and now her kid will never meet their grandad???? AND SHE FEELS RESPONSIBLE!??! PASS ME THE SHOTGUN NOW #succession pic.twitter.com/MWDPRnREta — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) April 17, 2023

shiv roy may have just found out she’s pregnant but she’s already been a mother to many #succession #successionhbopic.twitter.com/y7CgTFuOM5 — lauren (@populaurculture) April 17, 2023

HBO’s Succession airs on Sunday nights.