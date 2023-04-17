89f2c8b2e13c217416ce19b63aedf2ec.jpg
TV

Is Shiv Pregnant On ‘Succession’ Season 4?

How do you follow up the shocking news that Logan Roy is dead? If you’re Succession, it’s with a badly-timed pregnancy announcement.

In episode four’s “Honeymoon States,” the Roy siblings are still reeling from the unexpected passing of their father when Shiv (Sarah Snook) receives a surprising phone call that puts her own power-grabbing plans in jeopardy. Within the first few minutes of this week’s installment, Shiv is contacted by her doctor, who (after passing along some appropriate condolences) informs her that her “results are good,” mentions amniocentesis tests, and asks if she’s experiencing any bleeding or spotting. The doc ends the call by promising to chat more when Shiv comes in for her “20-week scan.”

So congratulations are in order … we guess?

Naturally, Shiv doesn’t seem thrilled about the news that her pregnancy is going well in its second trimester. She’s still grieving her late father, preparing for a nasty divorce battle with the child’s father, and her brothers are already teaming up to push her to the back of the line of succession. The happy news couldn’t have come at a worse time, and yet, fans still lost their mind over the reveal, piecing together the clues the show may have dropped earlier in the season and sussing out what this new development means for Tom (Matthew Macfayden) and Shiv’s future.

HBO’s Succession airs on Sunday nights.

