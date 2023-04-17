WARNING: Spoilers for Succession Season 4 Episode 4 below.

Following the shocking death of family patriarch Logan Roy on last week’s Succession, the three siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) gathered in their father’s spacious apartment for tense negotiations over who will serve as interim CEO and land the merger deal with Alexander Skarsgård’s Lukas Mattsson. There’s also a fight for Logan’s vast wealth in the background as his estranged wife Marcia (Hiam Abbass) suddenly appeared out of nowhere and claimed to still have intimate contact with the deceased media mogul while already selling off the apartment and icing out Kerry (Zöe Winters).

While the children think one of them is the obvious choice to lead the company, the Waystar Royco board is also squabbling amongst themselves over which exec should take the top spot instead of the kids. In a hilarious moment, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) actually tries to throw his name in the ring, only to get ruthlessly eviscerated by Succession‘s underrated secret weapon, Karl (David Rasche).

The situation takes a turn, however, when a piece of paper is found that seemingly contains Logan’s last wishes. At some time in the past four years, Logan named Kendall as his successor. At a later date, he either crossed out or underlined Kendall’s name, which led to an extremely tense moment with Shiv. Sensing a potential foothold for the interim CEO position, she highlights that the name looks crossed off. Kendall returned her cut-throat move in kind by brutally saying, in front of everyone, that it “sure as sh*t doesn’t say Shiv.”

It was an ice-cold moment by Kendall, who’s already fully channeling his father’s ruthlessness by the end of the episode, and Succession fans were floored by the Shiv jab. You can see some of the reactions below:

New episodes of Succession air Sunday on HBO.