Netflix knows that November is the beginning of cozy season (it is official and everything), so spooky pumpkins are on the back burner with prestige film offerings starting to take center stage. That category includes Emilia Pérez starring Selena Gomez, who already conquered streaming with her ongoing Hulu series. Additionally, comfort food is important and plentiful in the form of returning series like Cobra Kai and Outer Banks. That’s not all, though. A Colman Domingo-starring series, The Madness, will debut later in the month with the Ella Purnell-starring Arcane returning to please the gaming audience.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in November:

Emilia Pérez (Netflix film 11/13)

Selena Gomez has been tipped for the most lofty awards in this musical drama from auteur Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bone, Paris, 13th District) about a cartel leader who fakes their own death and emerges as a woman, Emilia Pérez (Karla Sofia Gascón). Gomez portrays Emilia’s wife, Jessi, and the pop singer/actress has been quick to brush away awards talk due to not wanting to “be presumptuous” while adding, “I’m just going to say I’m so happy people are receiving it the way they are.” Enough said (for now).

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 2 (Netflix series 11/15)

This streaming service sure does love its split seasons lately, but this supersized season punctuates in the right places. Miyagi-do and Kreese’s newest version of Cobra Kai will face off at the Sekai Taikai worldwide tournament, and hilariously, they suddenly have other incredible dojos to fight because karate still exists outside of the Valley. Will Miguel, Robby, and Samantha be able to defeat the entire globe on their own while Daniel and Johnny are inevitably at each other’s throats? Adults are such a bummer, man, and old rivalries somehow never die, much like Cobra Kai.

Outer Banks: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix series 11/7)

The Pogues won’t stop with the treasure hunting, and they remain back-in-time after attempting a “normal” existence in the OBX. This, of course, isn’t successful and the hunt for Blackbeard’s Treasure proved to be too tempting with new foes now ratcheting up the pressure and some The Walking Dead flavor to boot. Don’t worry, a Zombie John B. is not going to happen, but perhaps if a Season 5 renewal is announced, that curiosity could be satisfied. Sure, this is not that kind of show, but never say never.

Avail TBA

A Man on the Inside

The Later Daters

Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain

The Trunk

Avail. 11/1

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football

Let Go

60 Days In: Season 7

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Fall Into Winter

Free State of Jones

Goosebumps

Just Go With It

Love in the Wild: Season 2

Maid in Manhattan

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

Pompeii

The Scorpion King

Sixteen Candles

Superbad

The Whale

Whiplash

Avail. 11/5

Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2

Love Village: Season 2

Avail. 11/6

Love Is Blind: Argentina

Meet Me Next Christmas

Pedro Páramo

Avail. 11/7

10 Days of a Curious Man

Born for the Spotlight

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson

Face Off: Seasons 6-8

Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2