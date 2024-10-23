Netflix knows that November is the beginning of cozy season (it is official and everything), so spooky pumpkins are on the back burner with prestige film offerings starting to take center stage. That category includes Emilia Pérez starring Selena Gomez, who already conquered streaming with her ongoing Hulu series. Additionally, comfort food is important and plentiful in the form of returning series like Cobra Kai and Outer Banks. That’s not all, though. A Colman Domingo-starring series, The Madness, will debut later in the month with the Ella Purnell-starring Arcane returning to please the gaming audience.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in November:
Emilia Pérez (Netflix film 11/13)
Selena Gomez has been tipped for the most lofty awards in this musical drama from auteur Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bone, Paris, 13th District) about a cartel leader who fakes their own death and emerges as a woman, Emilia Pérez (Karla Sofia Gascón). Gomez portrays Emilia’s wife, Jessi, and the pop singer/actress has been quick to brush away awards talk due to not wanting to “be presumptuous” while adding, “I’m just going to say I’m so happy people are receiving it the way they are.” Enough said (for now).
Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 2 (Netflix series 11/15)
This streaming service sure does love its split seasons lately, but this supersized season punctuates in the right places. Miyagi-do and Kreese’s newest version of Cobra Kai will face off at the Sekai Taikai worldwide tournament, and hilariously, they suddenly have other incredible dojos to fight because karate still exists outside of the Valley. Will Miguel, Robby, and Samantha be able to defeat the entire globe on their own while Daniel and Johnny are inevitably at each other’s throats? Adults are such a bummer, man, and old rivalries somehow never die, much like Cobra Kai.
Outer Banks: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix series 11/7)
The Pogues won’t stop with the treasure hunting, and they remain back-in-time after attempting a “normal” existence in the OBX. This, of course, isn’t successful and the hunt for Blackbeard’s Treasure proved to be too tempting with new foes now ratcheting up the pressure and some The Walking Dead flavor to boot. Don’t worry, a Zombie John B. is not going to happen, but perhaps if a Season 5 renewal is announced, that curiosity could be satisfied. Sure, this is not that kind of show, but never say never.
Avail TBA
A Man on the Inside
The Later Daters
Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain
The Trunk
Avail. 11/1
Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase
It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football
Let Go
60 Days In: Season 7
A Paris Christmas Waltz
Fall Into Winter
Free State of Jones
Goosebumps
Just Go With It
Love in the Wild: Season 2
Maid in Manhattan
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Oblivion
Pompeii
The Scorpion King
Sixteen Candles
Superbad
The Whale
Whiplash
Avail. 11/5
Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2
Love Village: Season 2
Avail. 11/6
Love Is Blind: Argentina
Meet Me Next Christmas
Pedro Páramo
Avail. 11/7
10 Days of a Curious Man
Born for the Spotlight
Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson
Face Off: Seasons 6-8
Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2
Avail. 11/8
A Holiday Engagement
Bank Under Siege
The Cage
The Christmas Trap
Investigation Alien
My Dad’s Christmas Date
Mr. Plankton
Vijay 69
Umjolo: The Gone Girl
Avail. 11/9
Arcane: Season 2, Act I
The Lost City
Avail. 11/10
Focus
Avail. 11/11
Rob Peace
Avail. 11/12
Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen
Rhythm + Flow: Brazil
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Avail. 11/13
EMILIA PÉREZ
Hot Frosty
The Mothers of Penguins
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley
SPRINT Part 2
Avail. 11/14
Beyond Goodbye
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish
The Lost Children
Avail. 11/15
A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4
Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2
Avail. 11/16
Arcane: Season 2, Act II
Avail. 11/18
Wonderoos: Season 2
Avail. 11/19
UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special
Zombieverse: New Blood
Avail. 11/20
Adoration
Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy
GTMAX
The Merry Gentlemen
Our Oceans
Rhythm + Flow: Season 2
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4
Avail. 11/21
Maybe Baby 2
Tokyo Override
Avail. 11/22
900 Days Without Anabel
The Empress: Season 2
Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2
The Helicopter Heist
JOY
The Piano Lesson
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4
Spellbound
Tex Mex Motors: Season 2
TRANSMITZVAH
When the Phone Rings
Avail. 11/23
Arcane: Season 2, Act III
Avail. 11/25
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey
The Creature Cases: Chapter 4
Avail. 11/26
Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All
Avail. 11/27
Chef’s Table: Volume 7
Our Little Secret
Avail. 11/28
Asaf
Is it Cake? Holiday
The Madness
Avail. 11/29
Senna
The Snow Sister
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 11/5
A Man Called Otto
Leaving 11/6
Edge of Tomorrow
Leaving 11/10
Night School
Leaving 11/14
First Man
Nothing to Lose
Nothing to Lose 2
Leaving 11/15
Harriet
Leaving 11/19
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 11/22
Evil Dead Rise
Sausage Party
Leaving 11/30
A Beautiful Life
Ali
The Devil’s Own
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Frances Ha
Glengarry Glen Ross
Hunter Killer
It Chapter Two
The Little Things
The Matrix Resurrections
National Security
Pain & Gain
Point Break
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Troy
What to Expect When You’re Expecting