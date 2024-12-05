Is The ‘Yellowjackets’ Bonus Episode Still Happening Before Season 3?

Showtime’s Yellowjackets received a sudden burst of popularity a few months ago when the first season began streaming on Netflix. The second season hasn’t arrived on that platform yet, but for Showtime, the third season is full-steam ahead with a mid-February release date. That is to say, Showtime will premiere the debut episode on Sunday, Feb. 16, and Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can catch it a few days earlier on Friday, Feb. 14.

The wilderness awaits, and co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson recently visited with Entertainment Weekly to tease more cannibalism and other key aspects of the series’ future. The subject of the previously announced bonus episode arose, and Lyle revealed that plans still do exist for that chapter. However, the bonus story has been bumped into the future, sometime after the third season: “The truth is that there is a bonus episode but we may need to wait a bit longer for it.”

This shouldn’t be too surprising, given that the third season was written and filmed with plenty of interruptions due to last year’s Hollywood strikes. Yet only a few short months sit between now and seeing how Nat handles being the Antler Queen of the past while the “present day” survivors deal with her abrupt and accidental death in the second season finale.

Additionally, Hilary Swank and Joel McHale have joined the third season that will now obviously be missing Juliette Lewis. Sophie Thatcher, however, will continue to portray the younger Nat. And what will the updated soundtrack add to the equation? That question has yet to be answered.